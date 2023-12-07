Author Richard Crowder’s New Book, "A God Who Saves," is a Scripture-Based Exploration of Christ’s Teachings and Their Profound Relevance in Modern Human Life
Recent release “A God Who Saves” from author Richard Crowder is a thought-provoking discussion of biblical guidance on pressing issues: poverty, racism, religious factions, global pandemics, natural disasters, political division, substance abuse, wars, and financial crises are just a few examples of the problems that plague humanity. The author examines these modern realities to determine whether they may be signs of what the Bible describes as signs that the end times are imminent.
South Chesterfield, VA, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Crowder, a businessman, entrepreneur, pastor, and founder of United Faith Ministries who earned a master of divinity degree, received an honorary doctor of divinity degree for his work in the ministry and community, and earned a doctor of ministerial studies degree, has completed his new book, “A God Who Saves”: an insightful commentary on Jesus’s message of love, compassion, and salvation.
The culmination of world events all seems to be leading in one direction. Christ himself outlined all these events and stated “these events will happen in a generation” prior to his return. Theologians commonly refer to the coming of Christ with the term parousia or (appearance). The Old Testament prophets foretold that the Messiah would appear to bring salvation and judgment. While the Old Testament messianic prophecies do not specifically distinguish between the two comings of Christ, the New Testament reveals Jesus to be the long-anticipated Messiah, who, in his first coming, died and rose again to secure the salvation of his people. The Old Testament spoke of the coming of Christ under the figure of the day of the Lord (yom YHWH), a day of salvation and judgment. The New Testament reveals that this “day” would be divided into two separate periods in which there would be two distinct appearances of Christ. According to Scripture, the second Advent could occur at any moment.
The writer of Hebrews described the return appearance of Christ when he stated, “Just as it is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment, so Christ, having been offered once to bear the sins of many, will appear a second time, not to deal with sin but to save those who are eagerly waiting for him” (Hebrews 9:27–28).
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Crowder’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid Christian readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A God Who Saves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
