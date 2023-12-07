Author Richard Crowder’s New Book, "A God Who Saves," is a Scripture-Based Exploration of Christ’s Teachings and Their Profound Relevance in Modern Human Life

Recent release “A God Who Saves” from author Richard Crowder is a thought-provoking discussion of biblical guidance on pressing issues: poverty, racism, religious factions, global pandemics, natural disasters, political division, substance abuse, wars, and financial crises are just a few examples of the problems that plague humanity. The author examines these modern realities to determine whether they may be signs of what the Bible describes as signs that the end times are imminent.