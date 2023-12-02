Scottsdale Philharmonic to Present Annual Holiday Concert Celebration on Dec. 20
Phoenix, AZ, December 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tickets are now available for the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s popular annual Holiday Concert Celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
The concert begins at 7 p.m., and will be held at the North Canyon Performing Arts Center, 1700 E. Union Hills Dr., in Phoenix, 85024.
“Our Holiday Concert will include classic holiday favorites, Santa Claus and treats,” explains Joy Partridge, Executive Director and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Since our Holiday Concerts are always a favorite, it sells out early so be sure to get your tickets now.”
The Scottsdale Philharmonic's musical selections for this concert will include: Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers,” Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” Leontovych's “Carol of the Bells,” Graybeal’s “O Holy Night,” Herbert's “Babes in Toyland (March of the Toys)” and Berlin's “White Christmas,” Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” and so much more.
Tickets are available for $20-$35, and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Season tickets also are available, and student and military/veterans’ tickets are available for free online.
“We are thrilled to be in our 12th season of bringing classical music to the Valley with an expanded concert schedule and resuming of our youth orchestra (paused because of Covid),” explains Partridge.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is dedicated to youth programs and building classical music awareness for children by providing free concert tickets to all students. A few of the programs currently in development include the Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, musical competitions for youth students, scholarships to help student musicians, and children’s concerts. “Students who are interested in our youth orchestra program are invited to attend our spring student workshops led by professional musicians,” explains Partridge. “All students may attend our concerts for free but still need to request a ticket online.
“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic becoming a valley-wide symphony is just beginning,” Partridge explains. “This is why we offer free live-streaming for all concerts, low ticket prices, free tickets to all students and Active Military/Veterans, and now offer financial assistance for those patrons who may be unable to afford a ticket but still want to experience the joy of classical music.”
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization. Although the group charges for tickets, this income only covers about 30 percent of the costs. Therefore, the other 70 percent of its support has to come from individual donors. “If you appreciate classical music and would like to help us fulfill our mission, please visit the website to make a donation today,” Partridge says. “Your donation can help make the difference.”
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, or if you would like to participate through volunteering or fundraising efforts, or to make a donation, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
