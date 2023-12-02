Jetway’s Aluminum Die-Cast Panel PC Range Blends Robust Design with Comprehensive Connectivity
Jetway’s new selection of Panel PCs demonstrate a flexible yet reliable approach to Industry 4.0.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jetway, a leading industrial PC manufacturer, is excited to introduce its Aluminum Die-Cast Panel PC series. Available in sizes ranging from a compact 15” to 27” LG in-cell multi-capacitive touch screen devices, the series provides a broad selection of rugged hardware solutions powered by multiple generations of Intel® processors.
Jetway intends to position the product line for use in the similarly broad market of industrial automation, with programmable logic controller (PLC), computer numerically controlled (CNC) device, and human-machine interface (HMI) applications being the obvious choices.
Each model from the series is designed with two conveniently placed chassis windows to give users easy access to its expansion slots, which include M.2 M, E, and B-Key slots for PCIe, Wi-Fi, and 5G module support, respectively. Via these windows users will also encounter a 2.5” SATA HDD, along with two SODIMM slots, which support up to 64GB DDR4 system memory, depending on the model size and SKU.
The series is equipped with all of the standard communication protocols required for industrial automation, such as two COM ports for RS-232/422/485, dual LAN ports supporting both GbE and 2.5GbE, and six USB ports. Notably however, Jetway’s Panel PC series also has an integrated daughter board, adding a further two physical COM ports for RS-232. More importantly, these ports are co-layed with GPIO connectors to provide greater utility for industrial communication. As one would expect, the platform also has onboard TPM 2.0 to maintain the integrity of data in transit.
Rather than the standard heatsink typically used in place of fanned heat solutions, Jetway’s Panel PC series utilizes a dual heat pipe system for efficient thermal dissipation, which pairs well with the platform's broad 12V ~ 36V power input range and overvoltage protection design. Conducive to HMI applications, all of the PCs in the portfolio are also equipped with an IP65-rated front multi-capacitive touch screen and a range of mounting options to suit various deployment settings. These features make for robust, durable, and reliable factory automation solutions.
Aluminum Die-Cast Panel PC series is now in mass production and available for order via Jetway’s contact page. To learn more about Jetway’s Aluminum Die-Cast Panel PC series, please visit its product page or contact your Jetway representative.
About Jetway
Jetway Information Co., Ltd. was established in Taipei in 1986, and is a leading developer of industrial motherboards, single-board computers, industrial computing systems, rack-mounted servers and Panel PCs based on the latest platform architectures. In 2023, Jetway joined the ASUS family following its acquisition by AAEON Technology Inc., with the aim of continual success in delivering products of the highest quality alongside world-class service. For an introduction to Jetway’s expansive line of products and services, please visit www.jetwayipc.com.
