CSP New Works Fest - A Celebration of New Plays by Diverse Caribbean Diaspora Writers at HB Studio, NYC - Dec. 8 & 9
New York, NY, December 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- What: CSP New Works Fest
Where: HB Studio Theatre 124 Bank Street, New York, New York 10014
When: Friday, December 8 at 7pm; Saturday December 9 at 2pm & 6pm
Cost: $20
Order: EVENTBRITE
Info: www.conchshellproductions.com
Conch Shell Productions in partnership with HB Studio present CSP New Works Fest - a reading series featuring new plays written by Caribbean Diaspora writers: Cris Eli Blak (Jamaican American), Rivka Rivera(Puerto Rican), Frank Robinson(Trinidadian American), Petron Brown (Bahamian American), and Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Haitian American).
The readings will take place at HB Studio Theatre, Friday December 8 at 7pm EST; Saturday December 9 at 2pm EST & 6pm EST. Each play reading will be followed by an artist q&a led by Jasmeene Francois (Conch Shell Production’s resident dramaturg).
About The Plays
Friday December 8 at 7pm
The Mourners
written by Rivka Rivera
directed by Francisco J. Rivera Rodríguez
In the aftermath of their daughter's devastating suicide, Ildefonso Muñoz, a communist philosopher, and Carmen, his resilient partner, find themselves estranged from their beloved granddaughter Delfina, and her father, Leo. Ildefonso's sorrow is deepened by his belief that Leo's capitalist leanings played a role in their shared tragedy. Meanwhile, Carmen is struggling with a health crisis, but she is determined to keep it a secret from her family. But when Hurricane Maria threatens to destroy their island, they all find themselves under one roof. Will this family finally mourn the death of their daughter, mother, and wife - or will they drown in a sea of resentment?
Cast: Paul Calderon, Soccoro Santiago*, Bryanna Felipe, Ian Dunn
(*Appearing courtesy of Actor’s Equity)
Saturday, December 9
2pm - 4:00pm
One Act Plays
Opening Night
written & performed by Petron Brown
directed by Magaly Colimon-Christopher
What does it mean for a Black artist to develop his work in White theatres? This one person play explores the challenges faced by a Black male playwright as he struggles to be heard and understood.
Y?
written & directed by Frank Robinson
Veteran turned best-selling author, Gary Holmes, recalls a life changing encounter he had while on a reconnaissance mission when he came face-to-face with Sadiq, a mortally wounded ‘enemy’, and was thrown into another new battlefield: between humanity and duty where the line that designated them as “wartime enemies” was questioned.
Cast: Michael Robert Stainback, J. Singh, Vincent Cheatham
Hello Cousin
written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher
directed by Aixa Kendrick
On their 50th birthday cousins Maryse Apollon and Gabrielle Petion find themselves at a crossroads in their lives and choose to make a change. Gabrielle takes a birthday trip from Port Au Prince Haiti to Miami to clear her mind and gain some perspective, intending to stay with her cousin Maryse. Maryse catches a last minute flight to Cap Haitien Haiti to reconnect with innerself. They eventually meet in Miami and sparks fly for both women as they share their new views on “Haitian nationalism” and familial responsibility.
Cast: Magaly Colimon, Candice Jean-Jacques, AnTionette Byers-Paredes
Saturday December 9tat 6pm
The Pitfalls of Exaggerated Swagger
written by Cris Eli Blak
directed by Jenn Susi
When the man who saved them from off the streets passes away, estranged adopted siblings are forced to come together for a day to say their goodbyes, also forcing them to face the fractures of old wounds and secrets that they'd buried in the past.
Cast: Alyssa Carter, Anthony T. Goss, Kara Greene *, Greg Seage, Alton Ray
(*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity)
About Conch Shell Productions
Conch Shell Productions’ mission is to infuse new Caribbean Diaspora & Caribbean voices in the American theater and film industry by developing, showcasing and producing new plays and screenplays.
About Our Funders
Conch Shell Productions' program is supported in part by the ART/NY Small Theatre Fund made possible with support from the Howard Gilman Foundation.
HB Studio’s programs are supported in part by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and many generous supporters.
