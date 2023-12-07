Author Robert Grems’s New Book, "Mindfulness For The Here and Now," is a Collection of Quotes That Will Encourage Meditation and Thoughtfulness Every Single Day

Recent release “Mindfulness For The Here and Now” from Page Publishing author Robert Grems is a thought-provoking series of inspirational quotes and thoughts written by the author during his retirement to help readers meditate and find the peace of mind required to remain present in the here and now.