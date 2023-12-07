Author Robert Grems’s New Book, "Mindfulness For The Here and Now," is a Collection of Quotes That Will Encourage Meditation and Thoughtfulness Every Single Day
Recent release “Mindfulness For The Here and Now” from Page Publishing author Robert Grems is a thought-provoking series of inspirational quotes and thoughts written by the author during his retirement to help readers meditate and find the peace of mind required to remain present in the here and now.
Boonville, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Grems, who spent fourteen years as the announcer for the Joie Chitwood Stunt Show and a similar amount of time working in the carnival industry, has completed his new book, “Mindfulness For The Here and Now”: a collection of inspiring quotes and ruminations to help guide and encourage readers and keep them present and mindful no matter what trials they might be facing in life.
After a circuitous journey carrying him to many professions, author Robert Grems found himself retired in the family home where he grew up in Boonville, New York. It sat directly across the street from the county fairgrounds, the location that greatly influenced all his career choices. After high school, he spent three years at Resurrection College in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, studying for the priesthood. In transferring to SUNY Oswego, he received his BS degree in secondary education. He had a brief tenure teaching social studies and political science before moving on to his true love and vocation—working in the outdoor amusement industry. While back in the family home, he continues his work with county and regional fairs.
“Many psychological programs change with the passing of time,” writes Grems. “Mindfulness therapy is an effective program that teaches the person to focus on the present moment, thus providing an effect on one’s well-being. Some of the best advice I have ever been afforded came in six little words, ‘Stay in the here and now.’ Wisdom is a great gift that comes with age and experience. We do our best to live in the present moment. I hope my inspirations encourage you to do the same.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Grems’s enlightening series is inspired by the author’s habit of collecting quotations that hold meaning for him, which lead to him crafting his own inspirational thoughts and sayings during his retirement. Through sharing these words with others, Grems hopes that will speak to readers from all walks of life, helping them in their efforts to stay in the here and now.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Mindfulness For The Here and Now” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
