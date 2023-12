Optimist Club of St. Louis Sponsoring 2023 Annual Holiday Basket Project

St Louis, MO, December 03, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The Optimist Club of St. Louis is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 annual holiday basket program. On December 9, 2023, volunteers from multiple organizations will gather to assemble 400 holiday boxes filled with essential items to help families in need enjoy a delicious holiday meal.“It is essential to acknowledge the indispensable contributions of our Club Members and community volunteers towards making this event a success. We are proud to have served the St. Louis community for over 107 years and to be a part of this community initiative.” -Adam Bagwell, Optimist Club of St. Louis PresidentEach box will contain canned corn, canned yams, canned green beans, gravy, fruits such as apples and oranges, stuffing, broth, and a Schnucks Gift Card. The baskets will be available for pickup at two locations and times.December 9, 2023From 10am to 12pm, families can drive up or walk in to the Youth & Family CenterFrom 12pm to 2pm, the Wesley House will offer a drive-up option for pickup.One box per family while supplies last. To ensure there are enough boxes please pick one location to pickup from.The Optimist Club of St. Louis would like to extend a special thanks to Boys Hope Girls Hope and all our Optimist Club Member Volunteers who have contributed their time and efforts to make this project possible. Their contributions have been instrumental in making this event a success.This project is sponsored by The Youth Work FundThe Optimist Club of St. Louis is proud to be a part of this initiative, helping to spread holiday cheer and provide support to families in need. For more information about how you can get involved or donate to this cause, please contact us at STLOptimist.org