Optimist Club of St. Louis Sponsoring 2023 Annual Holiday Basket Project

The Optimist Club of St. Louis sponsors the 2023 annual holiday basket program. Volunteers from multiple organizations are set to assemble 400 holiday boxes filled with essential items for families in need. Each box contains canned corn, yams, green beans, fruits, stuffing, broth, gravy, and a Schnucks Gift Card. The baskets will be available for pickup at two locations and times: Youth & Family Center from 10 am to 12 pm and Wesley House from 12 pm to 2 pm.