Optimist Club of St. Louis Sponsoring 2023 Annual Holiday Basket Project
The Optimist Club of St. Louis sponsors the 2023 annual holiday basket program. Volunteers from multiple organizations are set to assemble 400 holiday boxes filled with essential items for families in need. Each box contains canned corn, yams, green beans, fruits, stuffing, broth, gravy, and a Schnucks Gift Card. The baskets will be available for pickup at two locations and times: Youth & Family Center from 10 am to 12 pm and Wesley House from 12 pm to 2 pm.
St Louis, MO, December 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Optimist Club of St. Louis is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 annual holiday basket program. On December 9, 2023, volunteers from multiple organizations will gather to assemble 400 holiday boxes filled with essential items to help families in need enjoy a delicious holiday meal.
“It is essential to acknowledge the indispensable contributions of our Club Members and community volunteers towards making this event a success. We are proud to have served the St. Louis community for over 107 years and to be a part of this community initiative.” -Adam Bagwell, Optimist Club of St. Louis President
Each box will contain canned corn, canned yams, canned green beans, gravy, fruits such as apples and oranges, stuffing, broth, and a Schnucks Gift Card. The baskets will be available for pickup at two locations and times.
December 9, 2023
From 10am to 12pm, families can drive up or walk in to the Youth & Family Center
From 12pm to 2pm, the Wesley House will offer a drive-up option for pickup.
One box per family while supplies last. To ensure there are enough boxes please pick one location to pickup from.
The Optimist Club of St. Louis would like to extend a special thanks to Boys Hope Girls Hope and all our Optimist Club Member Volunteers who have contributed their time and efforts to make this project possible. Their contributions have been instrumental in making this event a success.
This project is sponsored by The Youth Work Fund
The Optimist Club of St. Louis is proud to be a part of this initiative, helping to spread holiday cheer and provide support to families in need. For more information about how you can get involved or donate to this cause, please contact us at STLOptimist.org
Contact
Optimist Club of St. LouisContact
Jennifer Bagwell
314-954-4613
stloptimists.org
