Author Nina Leatham Staples’s New Book, "The Wunkle Punkle Gnome," Follows a Lazy Gnome Who Decides to Try and Stop Being Lazy as He Sets Off to Get a New Red Jacket

Recent release “The Wunkle Punkle Gnome” from Covenant Books author Nina Leatham Staples is an adorable story of a gnome who often procrastinates his tasks because of how lazy he is. But when he discovers that all it takes is a little willpower to not be lazy, he gets to work on finding items that the tailor needs to make him a new jacket so that he can enjoy the Autumn weather.