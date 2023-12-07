Author Nina Leatham Staples’s New Book, "The Wunkle Punkle Gnome," Follows a Lazy Gnome Who Decides to Try and Stop Being Lazy as He Sets Off to Get a New Red Jacket
Recent release “The Wunkle Punkle Gnome” from Covenant Books author Nina Leatham Staples is an adorable story of a gnome who often procrastinates his tasks because of how lazy he is. But when he discovers that all it takes is a little willpower to not be lazy, he gets to work on finding items that the tailor needs to make him a new jacket so that he can enjoy the Autumn weather.
New York, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nina Leatham Staples, a loving wife who has been blessed with ten children, thirty-six grandchildren, and countless great-grandchildren, has completed her new book, “The Wunkle Punkle Gnome”: a charming story of a gnome who must work to overcome his lazy tendencies in order to get a new red jacket.
“The Wunkle Punkle Gnome” take readers on a thrilling adventure as the titular gnome realizes that if he tries to not be lazy, then he’ll be able to accomplish his goal of getting a new red jacket. After going to the tailor, the gnome is sent on a quest to find all sorts of items to trade for the buttons that the tailor needs to finish his jacket and finds against his laziness every step of the way in order to do so.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nina Leatham Staples’s new book originally began as a fable the author often told her children to help instill in them honesty, integrity, and self-reliance. Now, with colorful illustrations by Nina M. Epperson, the author’s daughter, Staples shares her story in order to help inspire other young readers to not be lazy like the Wunkle Punkle Gnome, and to always strive to do their best.
Readers can purchase “The Wunkle Punkle Gnome” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
