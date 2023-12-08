Author Cavan Kyle Kreitler’s New Book, "Improve Yourself and Empower Others," is a Unique Guide That Offers Tips, Recipes, and Tidbits for Every Day of the Year
Recent release “Improve Yourself and Empower Others” from Covenant Books author Cavan Kyle Kreitler is an encouraging and uplifting work ideal for readers seeking to better their lives with the help of a powerful self-help book.
New York, NY, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cavan Kyle Kreitler, who grew up in Northern Virginia and is now a licensed professional in the medical field, has completed his new book, “Improve Yourself and Empower Others”: an inspirational and insightful self-help book that provides advice for readers who wish to have their best year yet.
Kreitler writes, “It’s very easy to look tough, talk tough, and appear to the world you’re obviously a huge jerk. A lot of people play that card their entire personal and professional lives. It can be difficult to bring your A game every single day. It’s the person that finds the willpower to try who will discover reward. The first thing you should put on in the morning is your infectious smile. It will be noticed by everyone who sees you—a stranger, a friend, your neighbors, work associates, and most importantly, your family.”
He continues, “A thoughtful smile is free, so pass out all you can. Don’t let them go to waste. In fact, it takes more facial muscles to frown than it does to smile. Add a simple random act of kindness along with your pearly whites, and it can alter anyone’s day to be a little brighter.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cavan Kyle Kreitler’s new book reminders readers to treat others with kindness and respect, inspiring them to be the reason someone smiles today.
Readers can purchase “Improve Yourself and Empower Others” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
