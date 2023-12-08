Author Angela L. Henley’s New Book, "Thou Shalt Not Kiss: A Sequel," is a Compelling Novel of Two Lovers Who Find Each Other in the Chaos of Loss and Heartache
Recent release “Thou Shalt Not Kiss: A Sequel” from Covenant Books author Angela L. Henley centers around college student Jennifer Davis and Youth Pastor Eli Adams, who find the other irresistible but are kept apart by life’s circumstances. Yet when a federal drug investigation takes hold of their town, the pair face incredible loss and a test of faith that pulls them together.
State Road, NC, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela L. Henley, a radio personality, commercial script writer and producer, news editor and reporter, and sales representative, has completed her new book, “Thou Shalt Not Kiss: A Sequel”: a fascinating novel that centers around two lovers who are torn apart by their past, but soon find themselves intertwined when a federal drug investigation upends their town.
Raised on a farm in Western North Carolina, author Angela L. Henley gained a love for reading and God from her mother. After graduating from the Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, with a bachelor’s degree in communications and broadcasting, she began working at a Christian radio station in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. For her work in radio, Angela has an Air Personality of the Year award from a Nashville-based record company and a Singing News Golden Mic award.
The author and her husband, a bivocational pastor, still live on that farm in Western North Carolina. Together they have one son who is married, a preacher, and a full-time firefighter. Through it all, Angela prays that she always reflects the true love, grace, mercy, and forgiveness of the God of heaven.
“Jennifer Davis is well balanced enough to walk on porch rails, and Youth Pastor Eli Adams looks like a superhero,” writes Angela. “Being together is what they both want, but past decisions force them apart. Their town, Roydan, North Carolina, is again the focus of a drug investigation. Receiving word of a drug shipment, Roydan police chief Dee Taylor and FBI agent Jackson Thomas join forces to track the Investors from Wilmington to Jen and Eli back in Roydan. Jen and Eli face the death of a friend, the loss of the unborn, and faith through tears. With all the chaos, family and friends also wonder why a quick marriage is the new normal.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angela L. Henley’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Jennifer and Eli learn to tear down their walls and trust each other despite the hardships they face. Expertly paced and character-driven, Angela weaves a beautiful story about love, loss, and everything in between that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers can purchase “Thou Shalt Not Kiss: A Sequel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
