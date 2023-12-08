Author Angela L. Henley’s New Book, "Thou Shalt Not Kiss: A Sequel," is a Compelling Novel of Two Lovers Who Find Each Other in the Chaos of Loss and Heartache

Recent release “Thou Shalt Not Kiss: A Sequel” from Covenant Books author Angela L. Henley centers around college student Jennifer Davis and Youth Pastor Eli Adams, who find the other irresistible but are kept apart by life’s circumstances. Yet when a federal drug investigation takes hold of their town, the pair face incredible loss and a test of faith that pulls them together.