Authors Scott Drummond and Sandy Ponton’s New Book, "What Dying Taught Me About Living," Explores the Lessons Learned from the Author’s Near-Death Experience
Recent release “What Dying Taught Me About Living” from Covenant Books authors Scott Drummond and Sandy Ponton is a riveting autobiographical account that follows the events leading up to and during the author’s near-death experience, and all the lasting impact of his temporary encounters on the other side.
Provo, UT, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scott Drummond, a retired postmaster, and veteran who co-founded the Gracie Scott Foundation, has completed his new book, “What Dying Taught Me About Living”: a powerful account of the author’s near-death experiences, and what his small glimpse into the afterlife gave him.
Drafted to the Vietnam War at the tender age of eighteen, author Scott Drummond played all-army basketball and eventually earned a coveted spot as a professional baller for a German club. While stationed in Germany, he married his sweetheart, Connie, and their nearly fifty years of marriage has blessed them with four children, twelve grandchildren, and joyous memories that will last an eternity.
Upon his release from the army, Scott played baseball for Brigham Young University before accepting an offer to work for the United States Postal Service. After thirty years, Scott is now retired and in his spare time enjoys sports, vegetable, and flower gardening, and traveling as often as possible with Connie. The author has also served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with his wife, and the memories and lives they touched will remain in their hearts forever.
Scott shares, “It was like the twinkling of an eye. Suddenly, I was standing in an open field of waist-high grass. It was unique in that the field didn’t behave like a normal field of grass. It didn’t blow with the wind. In fact, there was no wind to blow the grass, not even a breeze. Instead, it was as if each separate blade was its own entity with its own personality or soul that chose to flow toward me. I remember reaching my arms out to my sides, running my hands along the tops of the grass, and feeling something so special. It was like each gold-tipped blade was…full of love. I could feel the love coming from the grass.”
He continues, “In this place, there was no fear, no judgment, and no pain. Only love. Pure, unconditional love.”
“My life before this was fraught with selfishness, greed, and a relentless drive for success in business. What I learned most from my experience is to not look back. Don’t look back at what you’ve done in your life. Take a good look at your life as it is today, right now. And start looking toward the future. We can change if we want to. If you want to make a difference, just be kind to somebody, be kind to a friend, a fellow worker, or a neighbor. Discover the reaction you get by being kind to them.
“Most people are very defensive, but there’s something about love that calms people down. This life isn’t about how much we make. It isn’t about prestige or power. It’s about the One. It’s about each life we can affect with love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Scott Drummond and Sandy Ponton’s new book is a fascinating read that explores all that the author experienced in the space between life and death, and what this experience has taught him about fully embracing life itself. Heartfelt and insightful, Scott weaves a powerful testament to the power of peace, faith, and ultimate love.
Portions of the proceeds from this book will be donated to the Gracie Scott Foundation whose mission is to change the lives of children with special needs for the better.
Readers can purchase “What Dying Taught Me About Living” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. The Audiobook is available on audible for purchase. Look for the movie release of this book, titled, “DON’T LOOK BACK,” coming in February 2025.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
