Author Britni Ann and Illustrator Greg Hanson’s New Book, "Tommy Turtle: A Lesson in Obedience," Explores the Importance of Obeying One’s Parents as God Intends
Recent release “Tommy Turtle: A Lesson in Obedience” from Covenant Books author Britni Ann and illustrator Greg Hanson follows the adventures of a turtle who refuses to listen to his parents but soon discovers why being disobedient can be a dangerous trait, and vows to do as his parents ask from then on.
New York, NY, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Britni Ann, who lives with her seven children in Oklahoma, and illustrator Greg Hanson have completed their new book, “Tommy Turtle: A Lesson in Obedience”: a charming tale of a disobedient turtle who realizes why it’s important to listen to his parents after his misbehavior almost gets him hurt.
Author Britni Ann has been a homeschool mom for the past fourteen years, and loves serving the Lord with her children at her local church. Her passion for children and teaching them about the Bible has inspired her to write stories to help children connect Scripture to their everyday lives.
“Tommy Turtle doesn’t do what he is told,” writes Britni. “What will happen when Tommy continues to disobey? Will disaster happen, or will Tommy learn to obey in time?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Britni Ann’s new book brings to life the Bible’s important message of honoring one’s mother and father in a way that young readers will be able to identify with and incorporate into their daily lives. With colorful artwork by Greg Hanson to help bring Britni’s tale to life, “Tommy Turtle: A Lesson in Obedience” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with readers of all ages and show them why following the rules is an important part of life and staying safe.
Readers can purchase “Tommy Turtle: A Lesson in Obedience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
