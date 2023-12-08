Author Britni Ann and Illustrator Greg Hanson’s New Book, "Tommy Turtle: A Lesson in Obedience," Explores the Importance of Obeying One’s Parents as God Intends

Recent release “Tommy Turtle: A Lesson in Obedience” from Covenant Books author Britni Ann and illustrator Greg Hanson follows the adventures of a turtle who refuses to listen to his parents but soon discovers why being disobedient can be a dangerous trait, and vows to do as his parents ask from then on.