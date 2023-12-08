Author Erica Hwang’s New Book, "The Magic Pot," is a Captivating Korean Folktale About the Perils of Greed and the Importance of Hard Work in Attaining True Wealth

Recent release “The Magic Pot” from Newman Springs Publishing author Erica Hwang is a delightful tale that follows a poor farmer who saves up everything he has to buy his own piece of farmland. When he discovers a magic pot buried in the land that brings him incredible wealth, the farmer becomes rich very quickly, but soon trouble arises when the man who sold him the land returns for the pot.