Author Erica Hwang’s New Book, "The Magic Pot," is a Captivating Korean Folktale About the Perils of Greed and the Importance of Hard Work in Attaining True Wealth
Recent release “The Magic Pot” from Newman Springs Publishing author Erica Hwang is a delightful tale that follows a poor farmer who saves up everything he has to buy his own piece of farmland. When he discovers a magic pot buried in the land that brings him incredible wealth, the farmer becomes rich very quickly, but soon trouble arises when the man who sold him the land returns for the pot.
Bellevue, WA, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Erica Hwang has completed her new book, “The Magic Pot”: a captivating tale from a series of Korean traditional folktales that centers around a farmer who discovers a magical surprise on the plot of land he bought, but soon finds his newfound fortune threatened by the very person who sold him the land.
“Once upon a time, a hardworking farmer dreamed of having his own piece of land,” writes Hwang. “He saved every penny he earned and finally bought a small plot from a rich old man. Little did the farmer know that this land held a magical secret.
“As the farmer began working on his new piece of land, he stumbled upon a wondrous discovery—a magic pot! With the pot’s incredible powers, the farmer became very rich quickly. Just when everything seemed perfect, an unexpected twist took place. The rich old man who had sold the land to the farmer appeared and claimed that he had never sold the magic pot along with the land.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Erica Hwang’s engaging tale was passed down to her by her grandmother, who seemed to have an endless number of bedtime stories that the author remembers fondly. Through combining her love of children’s education and traditional Korean folktales, Hwang presents “The Magic Pot” to help teach young readers valuable life lessons while exposing them to Korean customs, lifestyles, and beliefs.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Magic Pot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
