Author Berry Plump’s New Book, “Adventures of Miss Noodles and the Not So Rotten Egg,” Follows a Kreechin Child with Autism Who Transitions to Earth to Work as a Teacher

Recent release “Adventures of Miss Noodles and the Not So Rotten Egg” from Newman Springs Publishing author Berry Plump is a fascinating tale that follows Hsittiks Seldoon, a young Kreechin who exhibits autistic tendencies, and will soon transition into an adult teacher that will mask her autism as she teaches the young girls and boys of Earth.