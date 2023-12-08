John Wayne Lundberg’s New Book, "Bait," Centers Around a Detective's Hunt for a Murderous Couple Who Will Kill Anyone in Their Way on Their Path to Vengeance
Glendale, AZ, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Wayne Lundberg, a proud father of two adult daughters that currently resides in Glendale, Arizona with his wife, Gayle, has completed his most recent book, “Bait”: a gripping story of cat-and-mouse that finds a detective chasing after a murderous woman and her husband seeking revenge against the man that ran her over.
Lundberg writes, “Krissy heard someone scream her name just as a car crashed into her leg and sent her flying. After bouncing off another car, she fell head first onto the hot asphalt parking lot. She didn’t feel any different at first, but mentally, things started to change as she recovered. She began to crave violence. Revenge against the driver that hit her became her number one priority. Rich, her husband, was reluctant at first, but he soon joined in her murderous schemes to satisfy her cravings.
“Dave Nissen was a seasoned, hard-nosed detective. As the top detective on the force, he was put in charge of investigating the deaths of two men found dead after being in contact with Rich and Krissy Stevens. He pushed his other cases aside and put all his efforts into bringing Rich and Krissy to justice. He vowed to do anything and go anywhere to catch the murderous couple, even the jungles of Mexico.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Wayne Lundberg’s book is a compelling thrill ride that will leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page as Detective Nissen works to find Rich and Krissy by following their wake of violence and death. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers of “Bait” will discover an exhilarating tale that’s sure to leave them spellbound right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Bait” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
