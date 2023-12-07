KRV Gunnels’s Newly Released, “A Widow’s Guide: My Journey through Insanity to Victory and Still I Press,” is a Compassionate Discussion of Navigating Loss

“A Widow’s Guide: My Journey through Insanity to Victory and Still I Press” from Christian Faith Publishing author KRV Gunnels is a touching celebration of the comfort God provides even in moments of despair and uncertainty as we navigate the complexities of loss.