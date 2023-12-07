KRV Gunnels’s Newly Released, “A Widow’s Guide: My Journey through Insanity to Victory and Still I Press,” is a Compassionate Discussion of Navigating Loss
“A Widow’s Guide: My Journey through Insanity to Victory and Still I Press” from Christian Faith Publishing author KRV Gunnels is a touching celebration of the comfort God provides even in moments of despair and uncertainty as we navigate the complexities of loss.
New York, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Widow’s Guide: My Journey through Insanity to Victory and Still I Press”: a comforting resource for reassurance through the grief process. “A Widow’s Guide: My Journey through Insanity to Victory and Still I Press” is the creation of published author, KRV Gunnels, a mother to one son, a grandmother, and an adopted mom to many. She is a widow and resides in West Chester, Ohio. She was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is a graduate of School for Creative and Performing Arts, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a proud daughter of Maxine and Clayton Gunnels, now deceased. She has two biological siblings, Reco and Ramone, and four adopted siblings connected in love along with many nieces and nephews. She is a licensed life and health agent and a patient advocate at the UC Health Medical Trauma Center. She is an advocate and a voice within the community in memory of her brother Reco who was murdered and an ambassador for local life-saving organizations. She is a mentor, motivational speaker, a survivor, and an overcomer.
Gunnels shares, “This book began as a writer’s journal dictating her story in real time that would become a guide to encourage both the widow and widower suffering loss. The author takes us on her journey of suffering and pain at the unexpected death of her husband. It reflects on the betrayal of life and the ability to trust her God while being still through it all. He shows up for her restoring the hope she thought was gone. He gives her the ability to prevail in victory when she thought she would lose it all. Hearing His still voice of instruction to wait on His timing and process introduced her to a whole different type of love from her champion through His mercy, wisdom, and grace. Papa God teaches her the true art of forgiveness that brings deliverance and healing back to her life. She overcame and didn’t die as her mind told her she would. The author’s references to God and the various roles—He and the Creator of all and the universe—that has taken in her life since the beginning of time is transparent in her writing as she takes you on her journey of faith, healing, gratitude, grief, loss, and surrender. Don’t give up, my brother, my sister. Let God have the battles the enemy tells you that you can’t win.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, KRV Gunnels’s new book will bring readers an encouraging and empathetic message that is certain to resonate with many.
Consumers can purchase “A Widow’s Guide: My Journey through Insanity to Victory and Still I Press” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Widow’s Guide: My Journey through Insanity to Victory and Still I Press,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
