C. N. Jones’s Newly Released, "Fire Faith Freedom," is a Powerful Testimony That Explores One Woman’s Challenging Journey
“Fire Faith Freedom” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. N. Jones is an inspiring story of determination and unwavering faith as a tale of shocking legal complications unfolds.
New York, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Fire Faith Freedom”: a message of encouragement and compassion for anyone trapped in anxiety. “Fire Faith Freedom” is the creation of published author, C. N. Jones.
Jones shares, “Many years of training had led her to a path of entrepreneurship. Little did she know that what was done inadvertently would lead her to a battle in court, which was her worst-case scenario. The opposition was out to shut down her small pharmacy. The situation was grim as well as the outlook. She geared up with a legal team to defend herself in one of the hardest situations she had ever been through. As she fought to save her business, anxiety and fear took over her life. The generational curse had set in on her, and she would have to be the one to take a stand and break it. She would learn to pray, listen, and lean on God to keep her sanity and her life. What started out as destruction ended by leading her to a lifetime of salvation and unshakable faith. With her family by her side, she went through the fire and, with faith, came out free!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. N. Jones’s new book offers a deeply personal story of struggle, faith, and breaking generational curses that is certain to inspire and empower.
Consumers can purchase “Fire Faith Freedom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fire Faith Freedom,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
