Mary Etherton’s Newly Released, "All God’s Children," is an Enjoyable Adventure for Young Readers Beginning to Learn About Morals and Manners
“All God’s Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Etherton is a charming day of fun and friendship in a faith-based day care classroom that offers important lessons of life and faith for upcoming generations.
Chester Springs, PA, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “All God’s Children”: a heartfelt message of God’s love to be shared with young believers. “All God’s Children” is the creation of published author, Mary Etherton, a dedicated wife, mother of seven, grandmother of twelve, and owner/operator of three Christian-based child day care centers.
Etherton shares, “Every child is uniquely hand made by God. He made the color of your hair, eyes, and skin. God gave you a heart and a mind to choose right from wrong. If you choose to do something wrong, tell God you are sorry and He will forgive you. Remember that God will always love you no matter what.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Etherton’s new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Laura Best.
Consumers can purchase “All God’s Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All God’s Children,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
