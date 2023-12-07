Virginia Thompson’s Newly Released “The Tattle Tale Violin (and its secrets)” is a Charming Teaching Narrative
“The Tattle Tale Violin (and its secrets)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virginia Thompson is a sweet celebration of the wonders of beginning the process to becoming an accomplished violinist.
Saint Petersburg, FL, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Tattle Tale Violin (and its secrets)”: an encouraging look into the basics of learning the violin. “The Tattle Tale Violin (and its secrets)” is the creation of published author, Virginia Thompson, who holds a news editing, photography, and music education degree from the University of South Florida.
Thompson shares, “The Secrets of the Violin gives an awesome tour of a day in the life of a child’s lesson. The author creates a desire for children to learn in a magical, charming manner, and every page engages the young reader with excitement. The wonder and awe of learning the violin will be a special gift to engage children in, whether they never learn the violin or not.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia Thompson’s new book will encourage young minds to find interest in learning to play an instrument.
Consumers can purchase “The Tattle Tale Violin (and its secrets)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Tattle Tale Violin (and its secrets),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
