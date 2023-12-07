Laura Quintero’s Newly Released "Pequeña Laura" is a Potent Autobiography That Takes Readers to the Heart of a Woman’s Fight for Healing and Freedom
“Pequeña Laura” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Quintero is a powerful reflection on life’s peaks and valleys as the author shares intimate details of her struggles and victories.
Cedar Creek, TX, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Pequeña Laura”: an inspiring story of perseverance and faith. “Pequeña Laura” is the creation of published author, Laura Quintero.
Quintero shares, “A powerful and intimate memoir, mixed with tides that will inspire you and at the same time leave you breathless.
“As a child, little Laura's story is limited to Honduras, where she was born and raised in one of the poorest and most dangerous neighborhoods in 1987, while sharing a bed with her brothers. She was raised by her hardworking mother, who educated her through her example to become a woman of faith.
“Told with simplicity, some humor and great frankness, 'Little Laura' offers us a vivid and intimate story that takes us both to the forgotten neighborhood and to the French café in Europe, places where it captures moments of deep sadness and others of great resistance, until delve into her soul, which longs for freedom.
“Each tide exposes in an open, detailed and sensitive way: the struggle of a girl who undertakes a search to find her own place in this universe. But little Laura's world is affected by many traumatic situations that lead her to face the unknown. Her war against voices, executioners, ghosts and demons, as she calls them, submerges her in a dark, cold and overwhelming ocean. In the greatest catharsis of her life, she makes the bravest and most unexpected decision for everyone, including herself: she decides to die.
“This honest and brave story will pose many challenges to us about, Who are we really? How do we believe in God again after being so far away? How do we see sunny days in moments of total darkness? What to do to heal and obtain freedom from trauma? Who do we want to become? How do we trust ourselves without self-sabotaging?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Quintero’s new book will empower and challenge readers to face their traumas and break free through faith in Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Pequeña Laura” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pequeña Laura,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
