Rev. Dr. Burness W. Freeman’s Newly Released “The Word of God That Penetrates the Heart of Mankind: New Improvement” Shares a Message of Spiritual Awareness
“The Word of God That Penetrates the Heart of Mankind: New Improvement” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Burness W. Freeman is a thoughtful resource for daily encouragement of faith that acknowledges the challenges of the modern world and a need for a return to appreciating all God provides.
Cheraw, SC, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Word of God That Penetrates the Heart of Mankind: New Improvement”: a potent reminder of the need for keeping God in each day. “The Word of God That Penetrates the Heart of Mankind: New Improvement” is the creation of published author, Rev. Dr. Burness W. Freeman, an avid learner who has graduated from Shaw University, Hampton University, Wachovia Banking School, The Professional Institute of Development for Chaplain, American Baptist College, and the Tri-County Bible College and Seminary.
Rev. Dr. Freeman shares, “I thank God for giving me His divine word to share with this dark world and share it in a way that will penetrate the hearts of mankind.
“We are living in a world that seems unthankful. This world needs a spiritual checkup.
“This world needs to believe that God is our refuge if we let Him.
“God caused me to come out of darkness into the light, but it took some suffering. No cross, no crown.
“God has been a storm calmer in my life, but I came this far by faith, leaning on the Lord.
“God’s word penetrated my heart. He gave me victory over my adversities.
“I thank God for being a light to my family and church family. I have been letting God orchestrate my life since I turned my life over to Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Burness W. Freeman’s new book will bring readers a fresh and uplifting perspective of how to live a God-centered life.
Consumers can purchase “The Word of God That Penetrates the Heart of Mankind: New Improvement” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Word of God That Penetrates the Heart of Mankind: New Improvement,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
