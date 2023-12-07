Dr. Byron Hardy’s Newly Released "Christianity and the Law of Separation" is a Thoughtful Discussion of the Need for a Return to the Basics of Faith
“Christianity and the Law of Separation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Byron Hardy is an engaging discussion of a fundamentals of faith that encourages readers to live in a Christ-focused way.
New York, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Christianity and the Law of Separation”: an articulate call to spiritual arms that empowers readers in their pursuit of God. “Christianity and the Law of Separation” is the creation of published author, Dr. Byron Hardy, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who is a retired police officer having served for nearly twenty-four years with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Saskatoon Police Service. He has also served as senior pastor in three churches.
Dr. Hardy shares, “Christianity and the Law of Separation speaks to the heart of the call of every Christian. Although we live in the world, we are called to be separated from the call and things of the world.
“Clearly, every Christian is called away from the darkness of the world and into the light of the saving grace of Jesus. It is this light that permeates our fabric, our being. All through the Bible, we see the law of separation. God created light and darkness. He created day and night. God showed us right from wrong. God calls all of us out of the chaotic world—to be separated unto Him.
“It is these principles and more that Dr. Byron Hardy has explored as he considers how the law of separation impacts the Christian community.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Byron Hardy’s new book provides readers with a food for thought experience as they consider the carefully presented points made within.
Consumers can purchase “Christianity and the Law of Separation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christianity and the Law of Separation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories