Brent Fredrick Weissert’s Newly Released "Parables of the Afterlife" is a Thought-Provoking Read That Will Paint Familiar Lessons of Faith in a Fresh Light
“Parables of the Afterlife” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brent Fredrick Weissert is an articulate short-story format that offers stories of the power of choice and the inadequacy of human reasoning.
Lincoln, NE, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Parables of the Afterlife”: an engaging exploration of the concept of being lost in worldly influence. “Parables of the Afterlife” is the creation of published author, Brent Fredrick Weissert, who left home to earn a BA in English literature and philosophy and an MA in classics from the University of Nebraska. He is retired and spends most of his time studying those subjects that have always interested him.
Weissert shares, “A young woman’s car breaks down, leaving her stranded alongside a country road. She sets out on foot to find help, only to wander into a real-world nightmare from which there is no escape—except one. She must make a choice—the single most difficult choice she could ever be made to make. Her decision will determine the fate of her immortal soul.
“A distinguished scholar discovers a vast library containing the sum of all human learning. It is his to enjoy for all eternity—but there is a catch. Is a man—any man—fit to live forever? He may have found the answer in an old book. But will he believe? He must make a choice—the single most difficult choice he could ever be made to make. His immortal soul hangs in the balance.
“C. S. Lewis famously said that in the end there are only two kinds of people: those who say to God, 'Thy will be done,' and those to whom God says, 'Thy will be done.' These stories are those words recast in parable form.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brent Fredrick Weissert’s new book will challenge readers in their perceptions of truly understanding the power of accepting God.
Consumers can purchase “Parables of the Afterlife” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Parables of the Afterlife,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Weissert shares, “A young woman’s car breaks down, leaving her stranded alongside a country road. She sets out on foot to find help, only to wander into a real-world nightmare from which there is no escape—except one. She must make a choice—the single most difficult choice she could ever be made to make. Her decision will determine the fate of her immortal soul.
“A distinguished scholar discovers a vast library containing the sum of all human learning. It is his to enjoy for all eternity—but there is a catch. Is a man—any man—fit to live forever? He may have found the answer in an old book. But will he believe? He must make a choice—the single most difficult choice he could ever be made to make. His immortal soul hangs in the balance.
“C. S. Lewis famously said that in the end there are only two kinds of people: those who say to God, 'Thy will be done,' and those to whom God says, 'Thy will be done.' These stories are those words recast in parable form.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brent Fredrick Weissert’s new book will challenge readers in their perceptions of truly understanding the power of accepting God.
Consumers can purchase “Parables of the Afterlife” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Parables of the Afterlife,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories