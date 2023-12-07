Kyle Richardville’s Newly Released "Beast of Burden" is a Creative Adventure of Spiritual Awakening
“Beast Of Burden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kyle Richardville is a thought-provoking narrative that challenges readers to a new perspective of choice, doing what is right, and standing up for what one believes in.
New York, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beast Of Burden”: a delightful coming of age fiction. “Beast Of Burden” is the creation of published author, Kyle Richardville, a husband, an uncle, a brother, a son and, most importantly, a follower of Jesus Christ. He currently lives with his wife, Michelle, in North Carolina.
Richardville shares, “'HELP! SOMEBODY HELP ME!' Archer yelled at the top of his lungs. 'PLEASE, ANYBODY!'
“The wind continued to howl as nighttime had fully descended. He could no longer see his hand in front of his face. The intensified waves began to pull him under. 'HEEEEEEELLLLLLPPPPP!' he screamed as his head submerged underwater. Archer shot upward for a much-needed breath of air, only to be immediately smacked in the head by a powerful wave. Disoriented, he drifted down into the depths of the pitch-black waters.
“Archer came to his senses underwater but couldn’t tell which direction was up. Panicking, he blew air from his mouth, attempting to decipher which direction the bubbles floated. Bubbles scattered, and he could not tell. A feeling of doom swept over him. He tried again but gained no vital information.
“Hypoxia was rapidly overtaking Archer’s system. His muscles relaxed, and his body became limp. Archer’s body bobbed with the gentle movements of the water. Please…somebody…rescue me, he prayed as he began to lose consciousness.
“Teenager Archer Coleman faces this and many other adventures as he challenges authority in a nation where government has banned spiritual thought and belief. Despite pressures to cease and desist, Archer dares to ask the question that would bring the new regime to its knees: does universal truth exist?
“Using his wits and some good fortune along the way, he begins to understand that there may be more to life than meets the eye.
“Unfortunately for Archer, adults start to take notice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kyle Richardville’s new book will bring readers a compelling message alongside an exciting adventure.
Consumers can purchase “Beast Of Burden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beast Of Burden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Richardville shares, “'HELP! SOMEBODY HELP ME!' Archer yelled at the top of his lungs. 'PLEASE, ANYBODY!'
“The wind continued to howl as nighttime had fully descended. He could no longer see his hand in front of his face. The intensified waves began to pull him under. 'HEEEEEEELLLLLLPPPPP!' he screamed as his head submerged underwater. Archer shot upward for a much-needed breath of air, only to be immediately smacked in the head by a powerful wave. Disoriented, he drifted down into the depths of the pitch-black waters.
“Archer came to his senses underwater but couldn’t tell which direction was up. Panicking, he blew air from his mouth, attempting to decipher which direction the bubbles floated. Bubbles scattered, and he could not tell. A feeling of doom swept over him. He tried again but gained no vital information.
“Hypoxia was rapidly overtaking Archer’s system. His muscles relaxed, and his body became limp. Archer’s body bobbed with the gentle movements of the water. Please…somebody…rescue me, he prayed as he began to lose consciousness.
“Teenager Archer Coleman faces this and many other adventures as he challenges authority in a nation where government has banned spiritual thought and belief. Despite pressures to cease and desist, Archer dares to ask the question that would bring the new regime to its knees: does universal truth exist?
“Using his wits and some good fortune along the way, he begins to understand that there may be more to life than meets the eye.
“Unfortunately for Archer, adults start to take notice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kyle Richardville’s new book will bring readers a compelling message alongside an exciting adventure.
Consumers can purchase “Beast Of Burden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beast Of Burden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories