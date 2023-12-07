Miriam Davis’s Newly Released "Moments of Simplicity: Whispers from God" is a Touching Collection of Thoughtful Messages of Faith
“Moments of Simplicity: Whispers from God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Miriam Davis is an enjoyable opportunity for reflection and prayer as readers explore a variety of inspiring installments.
Cashiers, NC, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Moments of Simplicity: Whispers from God”: an uplifting resource for daily inspiration and comfort in faith. “Moments of Simplicity: Whispers from God” is the creation of published author Miriam Davis.
Davis shares, “The words of this book are a testament to all who have fallen and have gotten back up and also a guide to the ones who have no strength to get back up. God’s love is real and will be there for anyone who calls out the name of Jesus. You are not alone. And you are loved.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miriam Davis’s new book will provide readers a moment of clarity and encouragement as they seek ways to find God in each day.
Consumers can purchase “Moments of Simplicity: Whispers from God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Moments of Simplicity: Whispers from God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
