Holly Mazzochi’s Newly Released "Molly’s Magic" is a Charming Juvenile Fiction That Finds a Band of Talented Students Performing at the Talent Show
“Molly’s Magic” from Christian Faith Publishing author Holly Mazzochi is a fun adventure that finds a young girl eager to win but finding it’s just as important to celebrate other’s achievements.
Turnersville, NJ, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Molly’s Magic”: a heartwarming message of friendship and forthrightness. “Molly’s Magic” is the creation of published author, Holly Mazzochi, a dedicated wife who attended Stockton University, where she studied psychology and education. She is currently a special education teacher in New Jersey.
Mazzochi shares, “Maple Berry Elementary School is hosting its annual talent show. Students can be found excitedly chatting in the hallways about the different acts they plan to perform. This year’s lineup is truly one you do not want to miss! One student is training a monkey and another is singing opera. Maple Berry even has its very own pet portrait painter! Miss Joy announces that there will be a special prize for the winner, the student with the top talent. Will Molly’s magician act be enough to win it all? If not, will Molly be able to shine her magic from within to be happy for her friend?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Holly Mazzochi’s new book offers a fun read with some important life lessons for upcoming generations.
Consumers can purchase “Molly’s Magic” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Molly’s Magic,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mazzochi shares, “Maple Berry Elementary School is hosting its annual talent show. Students can be found excitedly chatting in the hallways about the different acts they plan to perform. This year’s lineup is truly one you do not want to miss! One student is training a monkey and another is singing opera. Maple Berry even has its very own pet portrait painter! Miss Joy announces that there will be a special prize for the winner, the student with the top talent. Will Molly’s magician act be enough to win it all? If not, will Molly be able to shine her magic from within to be happy for her friend?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Holly Mazzochi’s new book offers a fun read with some important life lessons for upcoming generations.
Consumers can purchase “Molly’s Magic” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Molly’s Magic,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories