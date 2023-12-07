Cynthia Holloway’s Newly Released "Butterflies, Bubbles, and Bird Nests" is an Uplifting Celebration of All God Provides
“Butterflies, Bubbles, and Bird Nests: Finding God’s Loving Kindness in the Ordinary: 77 Devotions with Scripture and Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia Holloway is an enlightening resource for spiritual encouragement and growth.
Salisbury, MD, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Butterflies, Bubbles, and Bird Nests: Finding God’s Loving Kindness in the Ordinary: 77 Devotions with Scripture and Prayer”: a personal and empowering opportunity to find closeness with God. “Butterflies, Bubbles, and Bird Nests: Finding God’s Loving Kindness in the Ordinary: 77 Devotions with Scripture and Prayer” is the creation of published author, Cynthia Holloway, a dedicated wife and licensed clinical counselor.
Holloway shares, “I believe that God dances around us every day and in all circumstances, even the painful ones. He speaks to His followers in a variety of ways and can be found even in the most ordinary of life. God longs to keep us encouraged and uplifted and often shows His lovingkindness in all sorts of ways, but we have to be looking for Him. We can pretty much see God everywhere if we just really open our eyes. He shows up sometimes in unexpected ways and loves to marvel and surprise us.
“'Butterflies, Bubbles, and Bird Nests' is a devotion I wrote on a particularly busy day in my life. The devotion eventually became the title of this book. This book is a result of my journaling of the lovingkindness God has shown me over the years. His lovingkindness is available to all. I hope you will choose to see Him in all things as you read and ponder these seventy-seven devotions. May they encourage your heart and enable you to get to know God more intimately. There is a scripture and prayer at the end of each devotion for further reflection. May you be filled to overflowing as God speaks to your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Holloway’s new book will bring readers a delightful break from the complexities of the modern world through vibrant devotions inspired by God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “Butterflies, Bubbles, and Bird Nests: Finding God’s Loving Kindness in the Ordinary: 77 Devotions with Scripture and Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Butterflies, Bubbles, and Bird Nests: Finding God’s Loving Kindness in the Ordinary: 77 Devotions with Scripture and Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
