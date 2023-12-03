Handle Chatbot Introduces Self-Signup and a Free Plan
New York, NY, December 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Handle, the AI-powered customer support software, has taken a significant leap forward in simplifying customer support processes and reducing the manual workload for companies.
The introduction of self-signup marks a natural progression for Handle, empowering companies to easily start with this powerful AI chatbot and reap its numerous benefits. Handle's user-friendly platform provides a straightforward approach to fine-tuning the AI to a client’s specific information, ensuring their customers have a seamless experience.
Handle offers three methods for importing client-specific information: file uploads (with support for docx, pdf, txt, and csv formats), direct data entry into a plain text field, or inputting a webpage URL. Handle's clients can fine-tune the AI to respond to customer queries based on the provided information or generate content from it.
Nick Kljaic, CEO of Handle, emphasized the company's mission, stating, "We aspire to make AI-powered customer support as accessible as possible, eliminating time-consuming setup processes."
In addition, Handle has introduced a free plan, which includes one data source with three data import methods and up to 500 chat interactions. This plan encompasses best-in-class generative AI capabilities, seamless fine-tuning, and Handle's standard features, such as multilingual support, pre-chat forms, interactive options, and more.
Handle continues to elevate productivity and efficiency, setting new industry standards in customer support.
For further information about Handle, please visit https://www.askhandle.com/.
Contact
HandleContact
Jessy Chan
+1 646-397-7588
https://www.askhandle.com
