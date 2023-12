The Award-Winning TV Pilot, "The Kingfish," Now a Full-Length Feature Film Titled "The Kingfish 2," Recently Concluded a Successful Advance Screening

Philadelphia, PA, December 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The pilot that served as the film's foundation has garnered praise from film critics such as Film Threat, traditional media like The Philadelphia Sunday Sun, and audiences alike. It clinched the "Best Web Series" award at the 2023 Philadelphia Independent Film Festival and the "Best TV Show" honor at the Philadelphia Urban Film Awards. The overwhelming response from the sizable audience at the "The Kingfish 2" screening indicates promising prospects for the film's success.Written and directed by bestselling author, music industry veteran, and a Principal at The Performance Lab Tab Edwards, known for writing and producing songs for Grammy Award-winning and top-10 hit recording artists, "The Kingfish 2" (KF2) takes a distinct approach within the indie urban film genre. Edwards shared, "The Black experience is diverse and multifaceted, yet unfortunately, many independent urban films often spotlight the less flattering aspects of urban life—marked by drugs, guns, explicit themes, and ignorance. I wanted to showcase an alternative perspective; one that reflects the reality of individuals in the urban community striving for self-improvement through positive avenues. Numerous African-American teens grow up in nurturing, stable environments where ethics, knowledge, resourcefulness, and a sense of community prevail. Regrettably, such realities remain absent from many of our films. So, I saw an opportunity to share these narratives in an entertaining and compelling manner."Due to its messaging, positive portrayal of Black teens, and the absence of adult content, drugs, or profanity, KF2 has been screened at middle schools across Philadelphia to an immensely positive reception. The film will soon be accessible on streaming platforms. Stay connected for updates and notifications via the website kingfishshow.com.