The Award-Winning TV Pilot, "The Kingfish," Now a Full-Length Feature Film Titled "The Kingfish 2," Recently Concluded a Successful Advance Screening

"The Kingfish 2" is a coming-of-age comedy set in Philadelphia, focusing on three intelligent, street-smart high school friends. Their journey takes them into a challenging neighborhood, where they encounter significant hurdles that demand quick wit and a touch of luck to overcome. Despite its urban backdrop, the film abstains from depicting adult themes, drugs, profanity, violence, or guns. Instead, it shines with sharp wit, clever writing, and abundant humor.