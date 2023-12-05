Exhibition Opening: Quiet Luxury

Artplex Gallery is delighted to announce the enchanting group exhibition, Quiet Luxury, a harmonious blend of figurative surrealism and masterful sculpture that promises to transport visitors into a world of emotive sirens, mystery, and finely detailed bronze and oak sculptures. This unique exhibition features the works of Eddy Lee and Nando Kallweit, two extraordinary artists who redefine the boundaries of artistic expression.