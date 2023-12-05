The ASM-SOA Joint Seminar 2023 in Kuala Lumpur
In the ASM-SOA Joint Seminar 2023 held in Kuala Lumpur, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is one of the Sponsors and their Founder & Actuary Nicholas Yeo is one the Speakers.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the ASM-SOA joint seminar 2023 organized by the actuarial society of Malaysia (ASM) in collaboration with the society of actuaries (SOA) held in Pullman KLCC, Kuala Lumpur, Nicholas Yeo, our founder and actuary, is invited to be one of the speakers.
Nicholas highlighted topics regarding applying new technology to actuarial work, such as the importance of R programming, the usage of GitHub, and the convenience of using Robot Process Automation (RPA) in actuarial work. These areas are critical for actuaries to save time and resources, converting from traditional actuarial methods to modernizing them ensuring less margin for error, and making informed strategic decisions.
The ASM-SOA Joint Seminar 2023 is organized by the actuarial society of Malaysia (ASM) together with the society of actuaries (ASM), a two-days event took place on 16-17 November 2023, with the theme “Actuaries In New Frontiers: Impacting the Changing Landscape”. With global developments from the Covid-19 pandemic to geopolitics and fragmentation in trade, this seminar is aimed to help actuaries, as professionals that help businesses and communities understand and respond to risks, will need to rise to this challenge and have a positive impact on society’s resilience.
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is a technology-focused actuarial firm. Established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015, it is now a leading actuarial firm in Asia with 6 offices in the region. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the first and only actuarial firm awarded MSC Malaysia status by the Malaysian government, a mark of world-class service and achievement. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions received the Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. The QAS mark is a clear signal of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions’ commitment to the highest standards, giving both confidence to employees and a guarantee of quality to clients. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Captive Review and shortlisted as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year by Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards.
Nicholas Yeo
+6012-502-3566
www.n-actuarial.com
