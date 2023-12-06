Loveforce International Releases a Christmas Song, a Song About a Breakup, and a Song About a Race of People No One Ever Heard of
Santa Clarita, CA, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 8, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One will be a Christmas song. Another will be about a relationship breaking up. A third will be about a race of people that nobody ever heard of.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off”. It is a Soul-Pop song. Solid instrumentation and background vocals combine with the lead vocal, and common sense lyrics, to explain what happens when a long-time love isn't working any longer. The song demonstrates the power of admitting the situation and dealing with it honestly, instead of carrying on like a Drama Couple.
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Waltz Across Time.” It is a nostalgic Christmas song. It is in the Holiday genre and in the Indie and Acoustic Pop genres. The lyrics involve being able to, through memory, transport yourself back in time, to spend Christmas with those who are no longer with you. It is a potentially powerful concept and an attempt to spread holiday cheer.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “The Octavian Race.” It is an instrumental Progressive Rock song with a tinge of Jazz that emotes a happy, energetic sound. The overall musical theme of the piece might make the listener wonder who The Octavian Race is, and why they have never heard of The Octavian Race before.
“We are releasing three powerful Digital Music Singles this week.” Said Loveforce International CEO mark Thomas. “We’ve got Soul-Pop song, an upbeat, Jazzy, Progressive Rock instrumental and what we believe will become a holiday classic,” He continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
