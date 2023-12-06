Codeless Platforms Releases Amazon Connector v1.0 for Amazon Seller Central Integration
New Amazon Connector writes and retrieves data to/from Amazon Seller Central via new Selling Partner API (SP-API).
Poole, United Kingdom, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms is pleased to announce the release of its Amazon Connector v1.0 which provides a straightforward way of connecting Amazon Seller Central with third-party systems via BPA Platform and the new Selling Partner API (SP-API). The Amazon Connector enables sellers to write and retrieve data to/from Amazon Seller Central marketplaces, including sales orders, product information, stock levels and pricing.
Selling Partner API (SP-API) is the successor to the Amazon Marketplace Web Service (Amazon MWS) which is being removed from service and will no longer be available after 31 March 2024. Amazon is urging all MWS developers to migrate to SP-API to avoid service disruptions.
According to Amazon, the launch of SP-API represents the next generation API for programmatic access to Amazon features for sellers. All new development is occurring in SP-API, including several enhanced data protection and security features.
Codeless Platforms’ Amazon Connector
Amazon Connector v1.0 removes the need for script by providing an easy-to-use user interface for writing and retrieving data to/from Amazon Seller Central marketplaces using its SP-API. This enables sellers to synchronise data between their Amazon stores and any third-party systems that they are using, including:
· Downloading and retrieving sales orders
· Downloading and retrieving information on products
· Uploading inventory changes, i.e. stock levels and pricing
· Uploading order status changes
· Obtaining reports on marketplace activity
Data is validated using the business rules defined by Amazon so that the data cannot be accidentally corrupted through lack of knowledge of these rules.
Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) orders – a service in which Amazon handles storing, packing and shipping, customer support and returns – are supported natively in the Amazon Connector.
Fulfilled by Merchant (FBM) orders – where sellers list products in Amazon stores, but manage all storage, shipping, and customer support independently – are supported if the corresponding Private SP-API Developer account has Direct to Consumer Shipping permissions granted by Amazon.
If a marketplace activity needs Personally Identifiable Information (PII) to be retrieved, e.g., order fulfilment or report requirements, then the ability to access such data is governed by Amazon's policies. In such scenarios, a Private SP-API Developer account must be obtained by the customer, with Direct-to-Consumer Shipping permission granted by Amazon. Without this permission, it is not possible to retrieve PII.
Other role permissions are available within an Amazon account profile which permit access to additional types of data content. Users should refer to the Amazon SP-API documentation for further details.
Amazon Connector v1.0 Core Features
· Connects to the Amazon Selling Partner API (SP-API) to communicate with an Amazon store
· Synchronisation of data between an Amazon store and third-party systems
· Drag and drop facility for mapping BPA Platform data to an Amazon store
· Visual links to easily identify the mappings between the incoming data of the XML source and the outgoing data to be sent to Amazon
· Ability to save partial connections to allow users to either complete configuration at a separate time or to export a connection without its current authentication credentials
System Requirements
· Amazon Connector v1.0 requires BPA Platform 2021 or above to be in place before installation.
· Amazon Connector v1.0 is supported on Microsoft Server Versions 2016 and higher. Installation and configuration is not supported on Windows Server 2012 or Windows Server 2012 R2.
About Codeless Platforms
Codeless Platforms provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers global businesses to take full control of their data and accelerate business growth. Customers use our cutting-edge BPA Platform to create a fully integrated, streamlined ecosystem, automate business processes and synchronise their data. Since 1999, we have developed our flexible and scalable platform to help businesses easily respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today, as well as prepare them for the future. With over 450 global partners, more than 7000 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions.
