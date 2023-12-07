Michael Faith’s Newly Released "From Gangster to God" is an Engaging Memoir That Explores the Author’s Journey Out of the Criminal Element
“From Gangster to God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Faith is a fascinating step back in time that takes readers to the heart of New York City in the 1970s.
New York, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “From Gangster to God”: a complex autobiography that showcases the duality of the human experience. “From Gangster to God” is the creation of published author, Michael Faith, a Brooklyn native, husband, father, and United States Navy veteran.
Michael Faith shares, “Writing my true-crime autobiography is only half the story. The second half is my redemption and repentance to my Lord and savior JESUS CHRIST. The book is 100 percent truth, from my wild childhood days in New York City to me joining the US NAVY at age sixteen and serving eight years honorably. The only problem, I was living a double life. I was also a mob associate and worked with a crew from one of the five families. It was the early 1990s, the reign of the Teflon Don. I want people to know I’m Irish and Polish, not Italian. I did a couple of successful heists by myself after I was betrayed by my mob connections, who were also childhood friends. I tell my complete story where I was charged with the RICO Act, which is organized crime; conspiracy to rob an armored truck; as well as conspiracy to transfer currency across state lines. I never did no major time because of one mob contact, I’ll call Big Loser, who was a total idiot. Every job he planned in New York with me went bust. Besides all that, he screwed up my job of a lifetime. My biggest mistake was picking him and his neighbor to take the money from the armored truck company I worked for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Faith’s new book will bring readers a window into a world of backroom deals and betrayal as a true crime story unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “From Gangster to God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Gangster to God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Michael Faith shares, “Writing my true-crime autobiography is only half the story. The second half is my redemption and repentance to my Lord and savior JESUS CHRIST. The book is 100 percent truth, from my wild childhood days in New York City to me joining the US NAVY at age sixteen and serving eight years honorably. The only problem, I was living a double life. I was also a mob associate and worked with a crew from one of the five families. It was the early 1990s, the reign of the Teflon Don. I want people to know I’m Irish and Polish, not Italian. I did a couple of successful heists by myself after I was betrayed by my mob connections, who were also childhood friends. I tell my complete story where I was charged with the RICO Act, which is organized crime; conspiracy to rob an armored truck; as well as conspiracy to transfer currency across state lines. I never did no major time because of one mob contact, I’ll call Big Loser, who was a total idiot. Every job he planned in New York with me went bust. Besides all that, he screwed up my job of a lifetime. My biggest mistake was picking him and his neighbor to take the money from the armored truck company I worked for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Faith’s new book will bring readers a window into a world of backroom deals and betrayal as a true crime story unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “From Gangster to God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Gangster to God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories