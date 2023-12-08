William Penn, Esquire’s Newly Released “The Child’s Book of Christianity: Christianity: Easy as ABC” is a Helpful Resource for Upcoming Generations
“The Child’s Book of Christianity: Christianity: Easy as ABC” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Penn, Esquire is an informative and encouraging overview of key tenets of the Christian faith for young readers beginning their spiritual journey.
Germantown, TN, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Child’s Book of Christianity: Christianity: Easy as ABC”: a heartfelt message of encouragement in faith. “The Child’s Book of Christianity: Christianity: Easy as ABC” is the creation of published author, William Penn, Esquire.
Penn shares, “Christianity, a simple way to use powerful tools for a beautiful journey.
“(You can) Find faith if you’re 4 or 104 – Easy as ABC.
“Understand the concepts for an eternity of peace and love. What is the gospel?
“What is faith? Who is Christ? This is an illustrated quest that provides simple Biblical answers to common questions, like – 'How do I pray?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Penn, Esquire’s new book helps readers of any age discuss the key foundational points of the Christian faith together and develop a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Child’s Book of Christianity: Christianity: Easy as ABC” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Child’s Book of Christianity: Christianity: Easy as ABC,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
