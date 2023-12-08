Kelli Jett Lombas’s Newly Released "Foundational Verses for All Christians: Memorize Fifty-Two Scriptures in a Year" is a Helpful Resource for Students of the Bible
“Foundational Verses for All Christians: Memorize Fifty-Two Scriptures in a Year” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelli Jett Lombas is an uplifting resource that promotes deepened faith and compassion for the challenges of the modern world.
Pleasant Hope, MO, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Foundational Verses for All Christians: Memorize Fifty-Two Scriptures in a Year”: an encouraging resource for spiritual growth. “Foundational Verses for All Christians: Memorize Fifty-Two Scriptures in a Year” is the creation of published author, Kelli Jett Lombas, a dedicated wife, mother of six, and grandmother to three, who has been in ministry for over twenty-five years.
Lombas shares, “We, as Christians, need to learn to stand on God’s Word. In our world, our customs change. Trends will change. Our answers may change. One thing that never changes is God’s Word. In these last days, we need to know what the scriptures say in the Bible. It is God’s Word to us. It directs us and teaches us how to live a godly life. It teaches us how we can live our best life. God did not promise us a life without problems. He did promise to never leave us without hope and comfort. His Word is part of that promise. We need to have practices in our lives including spending time in His Word. In this book, you will find over 105 scriptures to meditate on and memorize. Christians need to hide His Word in their hearts more than ever. God is faithful to call to remembrance the answers in trying times.
“If you do not pour God’s Word in your hearts, what gives you wisdom? Included are over fifty-two scriptures that are explained to help you understand them. There are fifty-two more listed for you to look up and learn. This is to help develop a Christian attitude and mind-set. This is over 105 scriptures at your fingertips. New believers and all Christians benefit in knowing and memorizing scriptures. Begin here hiding God’s Word in your heart. Come learn the Bible, the source that never changes!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelli Jett Lombas’s new book will challenge and empower readers to take the time to learn, or in some cases relearn, the potency of God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “Foundational Verses for All Christians: Memorize Fifty-Two Scriptures in a Year” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Foundational Verses for All Christians: Memorize Fifty-Two Scriptures in a Year,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
