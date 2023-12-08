Bunny Peper’s Newly Released "Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure" is a Charming Treasury Meant to be Shared with the Whole Family
“Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bunny Peper is a fun collection of short stories that offer an imaginative opportunity for upcoming generations to learn about key lessons of life and faith.
Chama, NM, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure”: a heartwarming opportunity for family togetherness paired with delicious recipes. “Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure” is the creation of published author, Bunny Peper, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Peper shares, “Building a Snowman is a story about seeing life through the eyes of a child. The five fables in this book are stories that bring animal characters to life as they explore lessons in love, sharing, caring, and disobedience and its consequences.
“It’s about forgiveness and lessons learned. It’s learning to be courageous, making hard choices and, of course, looking for adventure. As you journey through the pages of this book with your loved ones, it is Bunny Peper’s heart’s desire that you may also hear a little voice say, 'Read it again, ______. Read it again.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bunny Peper’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Jerry McClaskey.
Consumers can purchase “Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
