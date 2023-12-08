Stephen Q. McFadden’s Newly Released "Dance Dad" is a Sweet Celebration of the Important Role Fathers Play Within Their Daughter’s Lives
“Dance Dad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen Q. McFadden is a delightful and fun tale of the love between fathers and daughters that showcases the importance of being present and supportive.
Holly Springs, NC, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dance Dad”: a thoughtful message to new and future fathers. “Dance Dad” is the creation of published author, Stephen Q. McFadden, a dedicated husband and father who graduated from East Carolina University.
McFadden shares, “A dad of two daughters learns what it takes to be a Dance Dad. Join Dad on his journey as he encourages, helps, and embarrasses his daughters through their dancing adventures!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Q. McFadden’s new book will delight young readers and encourage fathers as they share a sweet story of togetherness and lifelong connection.
Consumers can purchase “Dance Dad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dance Dad,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories