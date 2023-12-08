Conchita Ramos’s Newly Released “When Your Son Tells You: I’m Gay” is an Open Discussion of a Complex Personal and Spiritual Journey
“When Your Son Tells You: I’m Gay” from Christian Faith Publishing author Conchita Ramos is a compassionate reflection on the myriad mixed emotions and concerns of spiritual wellness as a dedicated mother explores her journey to acceptance and understanding.
Aubrey, TX, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When Your Son Tells You: I’m Gay”: an insightful discussion of motherhood, created by published author, Conchita Ramos.
Ramos shares, “No one can predict what a child will be like the moment he or she is born. You rejoice at their birth and raise them the best you can with the resources you have and teach them 'in the way they should go' (Proverbs 22:6). But when they reach adulthood, and sometimes even before, they make their own decisions. Some of those decisions may not be in step with what you taught them, and sometimes they are the total opposite.
“This book tells the true story of a mother who hears from her son, 'Mom, I’m gay' and the spiritual battle that she finds herself fighting. A mother who shares a very difficult and painful stage in her life. Here she shares her heart in hopes that others in the same situation can draw from her experience and benefit from it. If it only helps one person, it was worth it. It is a story of love and mistakes made. It is a story of pain. But most of all, it is a story of God’s redemption and restoration, because God is always near to the brokenhearted and always faithful to His promises.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Conchita Ramos’s new book acknowledges the complex highs and lows of coming to terms with a different future than what one may have envisioned.
Consumers can purchase “When Your Son Tells You: I’m Gay” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Your Son Tells You: I’m Gay,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
