Christopher Johnson’s Newly Released “Painted Words: The Art of Loving” is a Thought-Provoking Inspirational That Will Challenge and Empower the Spirit
“Painted Words: The Art of Loving” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher Johnson is a compassionate reflection on love, family, and faith as a compelling look back on personal and spiritual growth unfolds.
Lauderhill, FL, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Painted Words: The Art of Loving”: a touching celebration of the complexity of life. “Painted Words: The Art of Loving” is the creation of published author, Christopher Johnson, a dedicated husband and father.
Johnson shares, “Craved from our first breath until the last, love’s splendor guides us toward our salvation. Challenging anyone who dares to take on the gauntlet called life. From a womb’s darkness to the light of day, along the end of each, we’re rocked by love’s lullabies beneath stars and dreams. Why our circled beginnings starts out as the purest form of having nothing. As our tiny hands holds small change, growing in the wealth of each embrace. Of being overwhelmed by love’s warmth and stunned by its chills; these seasons come and go. From the lessons in how we learn to crawl before you can walk. As each step taken allows everyone to find their balance, our self-worth. For love is a priceless piece of art, as its hues will take on different emotions. We’re drawn by each stroke throughout living. Of our belief in God, family, friends, goals, loss, success, failure, and truth, these torches we pass down to our children. So permit me this chance of being my model, and I will paint you such stories of love. Get comfortable in your favorite chair, or just lie in your bed snuggled beneath the sheets. I shall attempt to turn you up, down, and around throughout loves’ magical. It’s amazing without any strings attached. And at its end, you may think I was right there the whole time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Johnson’s new book will resonate with many as they take time for personal reflection on the profound message found within.
Consumers can purchase “Painted Words: The Art of Loving” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Painted Words: The Art of Loving,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
