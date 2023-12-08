Virginia Constant Freeze’s Newly Released “Life on the Farm...and Other Places” is an Engaging Collection of Poetry That Draws from Daily Adventure
“Life on the Farm...and Other Places” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virginia Constant Freeze is an enjoyable reading experience that offers insightful and humorous poetry based in the author’s personal experiences.
Beggs, OK, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Life on the Farm...and Other Places”: a vibrant celebration of the wonders and absurdities of life. “Life on the Farm...and Other Places” is the creation of published author, Virginia Constant Freeze, a dedicated wife and native of Oklahoma.
Freeze shares, “These poems are all based on actual happenings or real questions that have come up in the life of Virginia Constant Freeze. They vary from humorous ones such as the little girl explaining why she can’t sit still when she is listening to music to more serious ones like the one explaining that a password is required for almost everything you do. Is it necessary to have a unique one to enter heaven?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia Constant Freeze’s new book will delight readers of any background as relatable encounters give way to enjoyable verse.
Consumers can purchase “Life on the Farm...and Other Places” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life on the Farm...and Other Places,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories