Natasha Gray’s Newly Released “He Heals the Wounds of Every Shattered Heart” is an Encouraging Message for Anyone Who Feels Lost or Uncertain
“He Heals the Wounds of Every Shattered Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Natasha Gray is a helpful resource for upcoming believers in need of a compassionate and empowering motivator to turn back to God.
Vancouver, WA, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “He Heals the Wounds of Every Shattered Heart”: a thoughtful reflection on personal experience and key scripture. “He Heals the Wounds of Every Shattered Heart” is the creation of published author, Natasha Gray, a native of the Pacific Northwest region who later graduated with her associate degree in early childhood education from Clark College and, later, her master’s degree in theology from Faith Christian College.
Gray shares, “Some events in our lives can leave us feeling shattered, lost, doubtful, and scared. When going through these times in our lives, we can wonder how God can use them for His glory. How can God use abuse or the loss of a child? How can He use addiction or any of the other mistakes that haunt our past?
“When we look at the Bible, we don’t see perfect people. We see people who struggled, who suffered, and who were lost. God used them in spite of that. There are countless powerful stories in the Bible where things seem to be irreparable, but God showed how amazing He is. God showed how powerful He is in the Bible and can do the same in your life.
“You have to be willing to allow Him access to the sometimes-painful areas. The areas we want to hide from Him are where God tends to do His best work. What was once something we were ashamed of, God can turn it around to impact people lost in the same situation. There is always hope regardless of the situation whether unexpected or a consequence of our actions or inaction.
“God can take something seen as broken and turn it into something beautiful that glorifies Him. We have to be willing to allow Him the ability and trust in Him to do so. Are you ready to see what God can do with the shattered pieces of your life?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Natasha Gray’s new book brings awareness to the stumbling blocks that often slow our progress in growing in God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “He Heals the Wounds of Every Shattered Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Heals the Wounds of Every Shattered Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
