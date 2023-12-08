Teresa Casiano’s Newly Released "I Am a Mighty Warrior of God" is an Uplifting Message of Encouragement to Young Believers
“I Am a Mighty Warrior of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Casiano is a touching explanation of the key resources God provides to each of His children to protect and guide us through life.
Gloucester City, NJ, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Am a Mighty Warrior of God”: an enjoyable opportunity to aid young minds in understanding God’s blessings. “I Am a Mighty Warrior of God” is the creation of published author, Teresa Casiano, a dedicated wife and mother of three who serves and leads worship at her home church, Epiphany, in New Jersey.
Casiano shares, “LET’S ARMOR UP! It is true there is a very real enemy in the world; however, we believe in a very real and powerful God who generously provides us with the most important piece of protection imaginable! It is the full armor of God. In the same way we put clothes on every day, it’s important we dress ourselves with this special armor for protection over our minds, hearts, and emotions. With it, we become mighty warriors of God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Casiano’s new book will aid upcoming generations in their pursuit of connecting with and truly appreciating God.
Consumers can purchase “I Am a Mighty Warrior of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am a Mighty Warrior of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Casiano shares, “LET’S ARMOR UP! It is true there is a very real enemy in the world; however, we believe in a very real and powerful God who generously provides us with the most important piece of protection imaginable! It is the full armor of God. In the same way we put clothes on every day, it’s important we dress ourselves with this special armor for protection over our minds, hearts, and emotions. With it, we become mighty warriors of God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Casiano’s new book will aid upcoming generations in their pursuit of connecting with and truly appreciating God.
Consumers can purchase “I Am a Mighty Warrior of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am a Mighty Warrior of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories