Cheryl Tucker’s Newly Released “Forgiveness: The Unlocking of When God Says Yes Book 3 of 3” is a Powerful Reminder of the Power of Releasing Past Hurts
“Forgiveness: The Unlocking of When God Says Yes Book 3 of 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Tucker is an inspiring message of hope and encouragement for anyone working through the toxic cycles associated with holding on to unforgiveness.
Fort Worth, TX, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Forgiveness: The Unlocking of When God Says Yes Book 3 of 3”: a concise and impactful message. “Forgiveness: The Unlocking of When God Says Yes Book 3 of 3” is the creation of published author, Cheryl Tucker, who has had this book in her for over five years but never felt that it was time to release it until she visited the House of David Apostolic Temple in Fort Worth, Texas—Apostle Michael and Pastor Vickie Roberts. During her second time in attendance, she was told by a Sister Robin that people were waiting and needed to hear from her.
Tucker shares, “I pray that books bring you clarity of the importance of forgiveness in Jesus’s name. Amen. I pray that it will release you from the terminal effect of unforgiveness. I pray that your heart and mind be cleansed from all hurts, illness, bitterness, and torment caused by unforgiveness. In Jesus’s name. Amen.
“I pray that this book will reveal to you the importance of FORGIVING. How unforgiveness can lie dormant and rob you from the wholesomeness of life. How it can eat up your soul and cause you not to be forgiven. Never knowing the root of your depression, anxiety, anger, and unhappiness.
“That the misery that would be shown up in anger and rage at the given opportunity as it happened to me at the very most important day of my life—my grandson’s, Samuel Michael Walker’s, graduation service from high school.
“The miserable loneliness that I felt throughout life was because I hadn’t forgiven those who had caused hurt. I was in constant fear of trusting any situation or anybody. I was always my own defender and a very difficult person to live with. I was always waiting and watching for yet more pain. I was afraid to trust.
“The very things that were so carefully tucked away; were the very things that were killing me softly.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Tucker’s new book will challenge readers to acknowledge the negativity that is holding them back.
Consumers can purchase “Forgiveness: The Unlocking of When God Says Yes Book 3 of 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Forgiveness: The Unlocking of When God Says Yes Book 3 of 3,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
