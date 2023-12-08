Sophia Perez King (Soulfia)’s Newly Released "Bunsology Body" is an Empowering Resource for Anyone Who is Trying to Take Control of Their Overall Health
“Bunsology Body” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sophia Perez King (Soulfia) is a powerful reminder of the importance of being in touch with our body’s needs and taking the needed steps to establish healthy habits.
Northridge, CA, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bunsology Body”: a powerful reminder of the importance of nutrition and exercise. “Bunsology Body” is the creation of published author, Sophia Perez King (Soulfia), who created Bunsology following the passing of her infamous grandfather King Solomon Burke. Not only was he an icon in the music industry; he was the driving force of her purpose and passion in helping others retain everlasting health. She has always been passionate about health and nutrition. Since competing in state pageants at the age of fifteen, marrying NFL cornerback Eric King, and becoming an NASM-certified nutritionist and celebrity personal trainer, SouLfia has proven her skills in healthy weight loss, weight gain, and overall health, including her skills in natural postpartum weight loss.
Sophia Perez King (Soulfia) shares, “Bunsology Body is a detailed, in-depth, practical, transparent format of what it takes to look and feel your best mentally, physically, and spiritually while giving you the encouragement, education, workouts, daily habits, and lifestyle changes you need to completely capture your life’s purpose and passions. Bunsology Body will provide you the ability and knowledge to help you get the most out of life and produce the greatest you imaginable. Its inspiring, educational, and proven secrets are all shared in this book!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sophia Perez King (Soulfia)’s new book is an uplifting resource for inspiration and motivation that brings readers a plan based in personal practice and observation.
Consumers can purchase “Bunsology Body” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bunsology Body,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sophia Perez King (Soulfia) shares, “Bunsology Body is a detailed, in-depth, practical, transparent format of what it takes to look and feel your best mentally, physically, and spiritually while giving you the encouragement, education, workouts, daily habits, and lifestyle changes you need to completely capture your life’s purpose and passions. Bunsology Body will provide you the ability and knowledge to help you get the most out of life and produce the greatest you imaginable. Its inspiring, educational, and proven secrets are all shared in this book!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sophia Perez King (Soulfia)’s new book is an uplifting resource for inspiration and motivation that brings readers a plan based in personal practice and observation.
Consumers can purchase “Bunsology Body” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bunsology Body,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories