Author Jean Wroton Hunger’s New Book, "Mystery at Merrycliff," Centers Around a Young Girl’s Race to Discover the Truth and Save Her Great-Aunt’s Estate
Recent release “Mystery at Merrycliff” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jean Wroton Hunger is a spellbinding tale that follows young Wilhelmina Thornton, whose summer plans are dashed to pieces when she’s informed that she’ll be spending it with her great-aunt at Merrycliff. But when she arrives, the summer turns out to be anything but boring as a thrilling mystery begins to unfold.
Troy, VA, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jean Wroton Hunger, who taught language arts classes for many years and has had her stories published in children’s magazines and anthologies, has completed her new book, “Mystery at Merrycliff”: a gripping story of a young girl who begrudgingly goes to stay with her great-aunt for the summer, but finds an exhilarating mystery waiting for her.
Jean writes, “Wilhelmina Thornton’s world turned upside down in less than a minute. That’s how long it took her father to tell her that she would be spending her entire summer with her great-aunt Agatha at Merrycliff, an old house in the little mountain town of Three Springs.
“‘Dad, how can you do this to me? I’ll be bored out of my wits!’
“How wrong she was! The summer turned out to be the best one ever! Full of surprises, secrets, intriguing twists and unexpected turns.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jean Wroton Hunger’s riveting tale will take readers on a fascinating adventure as Willy makes new friends and enemies while trying to discover the truth behind a supposed hidden fortune somewhere at Merrycliff. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Jean weaves a character-driven novel that is sure to have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Mystery at Merrycliff” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
