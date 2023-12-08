Author KIP’s New Book, “Conquering Mental Illness: A Practical Approach for Children and Adults: The Cause and Solution,” Explores Natural Treatments for Mental Illness

Recent release “Conquering Mental Illness: A Practical Approach for Children and Adults: The Cause and Solution” from Page Publishing author KIP is a thought-provoking look at the author's own struggles with mental health issues, how he came to understand what was causing his own illness, and how he learned to treat it through a regime of safe, natural supplements.