Author Mark Taylor’s New Book, "The Deal," is a High-Stakes Game of Cat-and-Mouse for a Talented Lawyer on the Hunt for a Tainted Fortune
Recent release “The Deal: The Story of the Man Who Found Hitler’s Gold” from Page Publishing author Mark Taylor is a riveting geopolitical adventure and a fast-paced quest for a mysterious and staggering treasure. Follow attorney Mark Taylor on a breathtakingly perilous quest to recover the golden spoils of one of the most notorious dictators in history.
Mount Pleasant, SC, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Taylor, a onetime medical student who changed gears to study law at Emory University and now uses his expertise to sort through complex international financial transactions across Europe, and a married father of two adult sons presently residing with Leanne, his wife of thirty-four years in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has completed his new book, “The Deal: The Story of the Man Who Found Hitler’s Gold”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
David Edwards is a brilliant young lawyer who has traded his law practice for a thriving investment business. In the course of his business, he has stumbled upon the ultimate treasure: gold that was stolen by the Nazis in WWII. David becomes engaged in an international high-stakes game of intrigue, endangering his family and himself as he seeks to liberate this fortune. At the same time, a very wealthy family, who has kept this gold secret for over seventy years, has started the process of retrieving it for themselves.
David is trying to perform a balancing act. While trying to secure this fortune for himself and his family, the pressure on David is mounting. His business is being challenged by forces beyond his control, his family is demanding more and more of his time and attention, and he is certain that he is being followed by at least two groups who want the gold for themselves.
As Edwards chases all over Europe to bring his fortune home, the pressure on him builds. His best friend has been killed, he is being stalked by former Nazis, he is being watched by the Mossad, and he is engaged in a legal battle with bankers trying to steal him blind.
David faces with mounting obstacles to obtaining his fortune. His money has run out, his wife is threatening to leave him, and his world seems to be falling apart.
David is oh-so-close to realizing his dream when he encounters a pressure-packed showdown with the bankers. As “The Deal” reaches its dizzying conclusion, David is tempted by a beautiful woman, he is pursued by killers, and he is helped by a surprising ally.
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Taylor’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid dramatic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Deal: The Story of the Man Who Found Hitler’s Gold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
