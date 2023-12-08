Author Mark Taylor’s New Book, "The Deal," is a High-Stakes Game of Cat-and-Mouse for a Talented Lawyer on the Hunt for a Tainted Fortune

Recent release “The Deal: The Story of the Man Who Found Hitler’s Gold” from Page Publishing author Mark Taylor is a riveting geopolitical adventure and a fast-paced quest for a mysterious and staggering treasure. Follow attorney Mark Taylor on a breathtakingly perilous quest to recover the golden spoils of one of the most notorious dictators in history.