Author Jo Bruce’s New Book, "Better Your Best," is a Thought-Provoking Compilation of Personal Success Stories from Leaders in Detroit, Michigan, and Across the Nation
Recent release “Better Your Best: With Recipes for Success and Inspiration from Industry Leaders in Detroit and across the Nation” from Page Publishing author Jo Bruce is a curated collection of first-person accounts of personal and professional achievement and how they accomplished their goals.
New York, NY, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jo Bruce, an avid traveler, reader, cook, grandmother of five, and founder and CEO of Jo Bruce Training Associates with thirty years of experience as a leadership development expert and life coach who lives with her husband in Lathrup Village, Michigan, has completed her new book, “Better Your Best: With Recipes for Success and Inspiration from Industry Leaders in Detroit and across the Nation”: an uplifting work offered to help readers leverage their talents to maximize their potential for personal and professional success.
The author shares, “In life, we need friendly reminders of who we are at our best, a nudge to evolve to do better, and insights to ignite us to act. This book focuses on your strengths, your dreams, your 'whys' in life. It’s about building on the good to make it better—Bettering Your Best.
“The secret sauce in life is the ingredients we choose. Read and digest the recipes that Jo’s top clients, colleagues, and friends from Detroit and across the country have to say about success, happiness, and influence. Life is like a huge buffet with many choices. Choose wisely and satisfy your appetite in the best, healthiest, most delicious way.
“Self-worth and happiness start with great ingredients: confidence, gratitude, goal setting, and thinking deeper about what matters and why. Life is truly about living and leading with love and leaving behind the most important ingredient—love.”
Jo shares her perspectives on living life with her dollop of good juju from JoJo! Discover for yourself in this inner active book what your special ingredients are to create your gold medal, blue ribbon, and three-star Michelin life!
Published by Page Publishing, Jo Bruce’s engrossing book is a thoughtful and inspiring work for avid self-help readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Better Your Best: With Recipes for Success and Inspiration from Industry Leaders in Detroit and across the Nation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
