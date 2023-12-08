Author Helen R. Everett’s New Book, "The Circus Clown," is a Charming Children’s Story Following a Happy Circus Clown as He Searches for a Frown to Turn Upside-Down

Recent release “The Circus Clown” from Page Publishing author Helen R. Everett is a heartwarming tale with a gentle cadence, lilting rhymes, and an invaluable message for school-aged children.