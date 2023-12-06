Future Horizons Releases: "Autism and Difficult Moments, Practical Solutions for Reducing Meltdowns, 25th Anniversary Edition"
Brenda Smith Myles Ph.D., formerly, a professor in the Department of Special Education at the University of Kansas, is the recipient of the Autism Society of America’s Outstanding Professional Award, the Princeton Fellowship Award, The Global and Regional Asperger Syndrome (GRASP) Divine Neurotypical Award, American Academy of Pediatrics Autism Champion, and many other awards. She has made 3000 presentations all over the world and written more than 300 articles and books on autism.
Learn how to stop a meltdown.
This book offers tried-and-true solutions to minimize and circumvent the often frightening circumstances that surround the cycle of meltdowns, not only for the child with autism, but others in the environment as well.
A highly practical and user-friendly resource, Autism and Difficult Moments: Practical Solutions for Meltdowns, Revised Edition describes the three-stage cycle of a meltdown and identifies effective, evidence-based strategies to use at each stage. In addition, the book outlines how to prevent the occurrence of meltdowns through instruction, interpretation, and coaching. The author takes the reader through the stages of the cycle and emphasizes the importance of utilizing systematic instruction and teachable moments before and after a meltdown. The book also notes that meltdowns are not intentional, and instruction is needed in order for them to stop.
Readers will appreciate the practical steps that are given to complete this journey successfully.
