Future Horizons Releases: "Autism and Difficult Moments, Practical Solutions for Reducing Meltdowns, 25th Anniversary Edition"

Brenda Smith Myles Ph.D., formerly, a professor in the Department of Special Education at the University of Kansas, is the recipient of the Autism Society of America’s Outstanding Professional Award, the Princeton Fellowship Award, The Global and Regional Asperger Syndrome (GRASP) Divine Neurotypical Award, American Academy of Pediatrics Autism Champion, and many other awards. She has made 3000 presentations all over the world and written more than 300 articles and books on autism.